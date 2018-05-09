Priest suspended from Divine Mercy Parish in Gardner now charged with theft and computer crime

GARDNER, Kan. — A 68-year-old Gardner priest is charged with stealing thousands of dollars from the parish he was supposed to be serving.

Joseph Patrick Cramer was suspended in September 2017, after the KCK Archdiocese received information about what they called “financial irregularities” at Divine Mercy Parish, where Cramer served as pastor.

The Archdiocese at the time did not say if any money was missing, but that the church wasn’t following proper internal controls.

Now Cramer is charged with two counts of computer crime, and one count of theft in the amount of between $25,000 and $100,000.

Cramer is scheduled to appear in court on May 17. Authorities ordered that Cramer have no use of illegal drugs or controlled substances, and must submit to testing when directed by the court. He is instructed to have no alcohol and no contact with victim(s)/witnesses, their residence or employment whether or not he posts bond. And Cramer may not go on the premises of any casino, court documents say.