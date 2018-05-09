Quick and healthy taco salad recipe from blogger of Intentionally Eat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you're looking for ways to reduce your calorie intake, but you don't want to give up your favorite foods, you'll want to try this recipe for a quick and healthy taco salad from local blogger for Intentionally Eat, Cindy Newland.
Ingredients
- 4 tortilla bowls
- 2 cups easy healthy refried beans
- 2 cups quinoa taco filling
- 1 head romaine lettuce, chopped
- 2 tomatoes chopped
- 1/2 onion chopped
- 1 jalapeno, chopped optional
- 4 scallions chopped
- 1/2 cup salsa
- 1/2 cup non-dairy cheese
- 1/2 cup non-dairy sour cream
- 1 handful cilantro, chopped
Instructions
-
Bake Tortilla Bowl.
-
While Tortilla Bowl is baking, make refried beans.
-
Layer 1/2 cup of refried beans in the bottom of the tortilla bowl.
-
Layer 1/2 cup of quinoa taco filling on top of the refried beans.
-
Layer lettuce, tomatoes, onion, scallions and jalapeno (if using).
-
Top with salsa, non-dairy cheese and non-dairy sour cream.
-
Sprinkle with cilantro and serve.
Click or tap here for Cindy's step-by-step guide and nutrition information.
