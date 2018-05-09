Quick and healthy taco salad recipe from blogger of Intentionally Eat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you're looking for ways to reduce your calorie intake, but you don't want to give up your favorite foods, you'll want to try this recipe for a quick and healthy taco salad from local blogger for Intentionally Eat, Cindy Newland.

Ingredients 4 tortilla bowls

2 cups easy healthy refried beans

2 cups quinoa taco filling

1 head romaine lettuce, chopped

2 tomatoes chopped

1/2 onion chopped

1 jalapeno, chopped optional

4 scallions chopped

1/2 cup salsa

1/2 cup non-dairy cheese

1/2 cup non-dairy sour cream

1 handful cilantro, chopped

Instructions Bake Tortilla Bowl. While Tortilla Bowl is baking, make refried beans. Layer 1/2 cup of refried beans in the bottom of the tortilla bowl. Layer 1/2 cup of quinoa taco filling on top of the refried beans. Layer lettuce, tomatoes, onion, scallions and jalapeno (if using). Top with salsa, non-dairy cheese and non-dairy sour cream. Sprinkle with cilantro and serve. Click or tap here for Cindy's step-by-step guide and nutrition information.

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX 4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX 4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.