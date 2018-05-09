Quick and healthy taco salad recipe from blogger of Intentionally Eat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you're looking for ways to reduce your calorie intake, but you don't want to give up your favorite foods, you'll want to try this recipe for a quick and healthy taco salad from local blogger for Intentionally Eat, Cindy Newland.

Ingredients

  • 4 tortilla bowls
  • 2 cups easy healthy refried beans
  • 2 cups quinoa taco filling
  • 1 head romaine lettuce, chopped
  • 2 tomatoes chopped
  • 1/2 onion chopped
  • 1 jalapeno, chopped optional
  • 4 scallions chopped
  • 1/2 cup salsa
  • 1/2 cup non-dairy cheese
  • 1/2 cup non-dairy sour cream
  • 1 handful cilantro, chopped

Instructions

  1. Bake Tortilla Bowl.

  2. While Tortilla Bowl is baking, make refried beans.

  3. Layer 1/2 cup of refried beans in the bottom of the tortilla bowl.

  4. Layer 1/2 cup of quinoa taco filling on top of the refried beans.

  5. Layer lettuce, tomatoes, onion, scallions and jalapeno (if using).

  6. Top with salsa, non-dairy cheese and non-dairy sour cream.

  7. Sprinkle with cilantro and serve.

Click or tap here for Cindy's step-by-step guide and nutrition information.

