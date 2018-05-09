St. Louis grocery store employee fired after couple claims racial bias over money order denial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A local man and his girlfriend say they were denied a money order at an area Schnucks store because they are black and a store employee was eventually fired as a result.

The man, Kellen Hill, told FOX2Now in St. Louis the incident occurred Monday morning at the Schnucks Concord Center in south St. Louis.

Hill posted three videos of the incident on Facebook; his post saying, in part, “It’s really sad that you can’t be black and buy a money order without being accused of fraud.”

Hill said he went into the Schnucks earlier in the day to obtain a money order worth $1,100 to pay for rent. The employees working at the time told him he couldn't use a debit card to get the money order and to come back with cash. Employees voiced concerns over possible fraud.

A Schnucks spokeswoman confirmed Schnucks has reported several recent cases of money order fraud to U.S. Postal Inspectors. People had been using debit cards and out of state licenses (particularly Florida licenses) as part of a scam, she said.

Hill left the store, got the cash, and returned with his girlfriend. This time, his girlfriend went into the store—with the cash—and requested a money order. She was denied.

Hill, who says he recently moved to the area from Miami, went into the store with his phone and began recording the employee who denied them service. Other Schnucks customers came to their aid and also questioned why Hill and his girlfriend were being denied a money order.

The Schnucks employee being filmed identified himself as Travis Donahue. He said he was just following a recently put in place Schnucks anti-fraud policy.

The other customers asked if they could take the cash from Hill's girlfriend and obtain the money order on their behalf. Donahue refused.

In the video, Hill said he's obtained money orders from Schnucks since November and hadn't been denied in the past. Hill said Donahue called the police and attempted to have he and his girlfriend arrested for disorderly conduct.

Ultimately, Hill and his girlfriend got their money order for $1,100 and the employee, Donahue, apologized for their inconvenience.

A Schnucks spokeswoman said the company reviewed the matter and that Donahue had been fired as a result. The employee's decision to withhold the money order after Hill came back with cash was not in keeping with Schnucks policy and that’s why the worker was fired, the spokeswoman said. The spokeswoman also apologized to Hill for the ordeal.

Hill originally agreed to an interview with Fox 2/News 11, then decided to hold off after hiring an attorney. He’s encouraging people to share the videos, which have been viewed more than a half-million times as of Tuesday afternoon.

