× Survivors, Relay for Life volunteers fight cancer from the kitchen at KC’s Hope Lodge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Don’t tell Jennifer Ledbetter there’s no hope in the fight against cancer.

“Prime example is the cancer I had,” Ledbetter said. “When my doctor diagnosed me, he said if I had had it 10 years ago, I would’ve died. I am now two years cancer free.”

That’s why Ledbetter joined with other Relay for Life volunteers to cook dinner for patients undergoing cancer treatment who are temporarily staying at the American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge.

“We have 46 rooms here at Hope Lodge, so at any given time we can serve 92 patients,” Sarah Freyman with the American Cancer Society said. “It’s completely free of charge to stay with us. It’s a program of the American Cancer Society, so our Relay for Life event helps fund what we do here.”

The Relay for Life is June 23, and this year there are two events in the metro — one in Liberty and another in Johnson County. It’s an annual fundraiser for cancer research and programs that is free to join.