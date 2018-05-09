Victim’s girlfriend tells FOX4 man involved in crash with deputy has brain bleed, broken bones

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The man involved in a crash with a Jackson County Sheriff's deputy Wednesday morning is fighting for his life.

A family friend called the FOX4 newsroom and said the crash victim is a father of four, who’s in the ICU right now at Research Hospital with critical injuries.

The victim’s girlfriend also told FOX4 that he has a brain bleed, along with other serious injuries such as broken bones and spinal fractures. She also said the crash ripped off his left ear, and it had to be sewn back on.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy tried to stop a driver for a traffic violation. The driver didn’t pull over, and another deputy put a GPS tracker on the car. They turned their lights off and followed the driver. While they were following on eastbound 350-Highway near Maple Road, a deputy crashed into another driver - unrelated to the pursuit. That’s the man who landed in the hospital with those serious injuries.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office have since arrested the man who led them on the pursuit. They also recovered that vehicle near 40-Highway and Sterling.