Vietnam veteran to travel across US in mule-drawn wagon to raise awareness for PTSD

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. -- A Vietnam veteran will begin the second leg of a cross-country ride 20 years after the first.

Jesse Morton will be riding a mule drawn wagon to honor his friends and fellow veterans struggling with PTSD. It's all part of a pact he made with his buddies in Vietnam. They agreed that if one of them did not make it home, the other would travel across the country like this.

