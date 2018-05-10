A look at one of the products you can try at KC’s Tasty Expo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- For less than $20, you can taste more than 200 different foods as part of the KC Tasty Expo. FOX4 has partnered with the event to help raise funds for the FOX4 Love Fund for Children and bring you tickets for just $16.

The event takes place May 19th-20th at the Overland Park, Kan., Convention Center. The is the first time the event has been open to the public.

In the video player above, FOX4's Mark Alford sampled organic lemonade from Sprouts Farmers Market, which is of the many products you can try at the event.

Click or tap here to learn more and to purchase your tickets.