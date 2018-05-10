Interim Jackson County Sheriff to be named today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr., is expected to announce who will severe as the Jackson County Sheriff for the remainder of the year Thursday.

His announcement is expected to take place at 10:30 a.m. at the Jackson County Courthouse. FOX4 will have a crew there.

A nine-member panel interviewed the top five candidates Friday, and released the list of three finalists Monday.

The finalists are:

Rosilyn Allen, retired Kansas City Police Major

Darryl Forte, retired Kansas City Police Chief

Michael Rogers, Patrol Enforcement Captain Jackson County Sheriff’s Office

This all comes after former Sheriff Mike Sharp resigned amid scandal last month.

All three finalists come to the table with decades of law enforcement experience and a desire to use their skills to lead the Jackson County Sheriff's Department.

"The more we work together, the more we find out about each other, the more we recognize our strengths and weaknesses and realize we're probably more similar than we often want to accept," Allen told FOX4 in a previous interview.

On Friday during their interviews, each of the candidates were each peppered with five questions, and a number of follow-ups, on topics ranging from workforce diversity and current operation of the sheriff's department. Some of them said it's time to clean house in order to move forward following the Sharp scandal.

The finalists were also asked about handling conflict, complaints of excessive force and investigating deputy-involved shootings.

"I want to continue to be one of those who lead, where you inspire people and they start creating ideals and know which direction they want to go," Forte said.

All spent time talking about the need to establish relationships with community groups and improve community policing in the sheriff's department.

"If you have somebody in a neighborhood and wants to do a drive-by or homicide and there's a cop sitting on the block, they're going to move on. I want to stress that's not taking officers out of eastern Jackson County. We have the resources to do that," Rogers said.

The county certainly wants to make sure the next sheriff avoid future lawsuits and stains on the office.

"We're looking for someone who has exemplary leadership, has led a group of people with good results, someone who has the highest ethics and integrity," said Alfred Jordan, interim sheriff selection committee chair and Jackson County legislator.

All of the candidates have said if chosen, they plan to run for sheriff in the fall, and all but one plan to run even if they are not chosen as interim sheriff.

Candidate filing began Monday to fill the sheriff's position after the interim period expires, and runs through May 14. A primary will be held in August and a general election in November.