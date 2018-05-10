× Children escape unharmed as standoff near Bellefontaine and Smart ends peacefully

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police took a man into custody Thursday morning following a brief standoff that involved children.

Police say it all began around 5:35 a.m. near Bellefontaine and Smart.

The man, whom police were told was armed, eventually came out of the home and peacefully surrendered. The children who were inside were not injured and were able to get out of the home safely. Police did not know their ages.

The standoff was over by 7:30 a.m.