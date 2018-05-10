Lee’s Summit police confirm arrest in connection to alleged road rage incident that killed 23-year-old man

Watch live:



LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Lee’s Summit confirmed to FOX4 Thursday that they have made an arrest in connection to the deadly stabbing that happened along 291-Highway Saturday evening.

Cody M. Harter, 23, of St. Joseph, Mo. was found collapsed in the inner median on 291 Highway near the Interstate 470 merger, after drivers reported a man stumbling in traffic around 7:30 p.m. Harter died at the scene.

Police located Harter’s truck not far away on the shoulder of the highway.

Detectives spoke to several witnesses who described what they saw as a possible road rage incident. Police said witnesses saw another vehicle stopped in front of Harter’s truck, and Harter and another person arguing outside their vehicles.

Police said they believe Harter suffered a single stab wound to the chest during the altercation and stumbled back into the roadway, before he collapsed in the median.

Harter’s mother told FOX4 he also owned a lawn care business and was an avid dirt bike racer. During a news conference Sunday, his family made an emotional plea for anyone who may have seen something to come forward and help find Cody’s killer.

“He brought us great joy. He knew great joy. He knew love,” she said. “He knew adventure. He knew kindness, and now we know pain and loss. If you saw anything, even if you think it was nothing, please call. Please call to put the pieces together. Let’s find who did this senseless act, so that you’re not sitting here when it’s your child. Please, please call.”