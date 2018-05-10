× New plan in place to restore domestic violence shelter in Leavenworth County

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — Over the past several years, there’s been a disturbing spike in domestic violence calls in Leavenworth.

“It’s probably the highest it’s been in 20 years, which in terms of the numbers, that continues to concern me,” said Patrick Kitchens, Leavenworth Police chief. “It just doesn’t seem to be getting any better. It seems to be getting worse, and then you combine that with the setback we have with the alliance closing. All of those factors trouble me.”

In 2017, the department responded to 827 domestic disturbance calls.

“Those kinds of calls take a tremendous amount of resource for our agency to go out and respond and get people safe. After that, we rely very heavily on the advocate group to help us with the victim and make sure that services are delivered,” Kitchens said.

The Alliance Against Family Violence often aided police during these calls. But the organization closed in November because of funding issues. It was the only domestic violence shelter in Leavenworth County.

“Even the temporary closure is pretty critical because where do victims of domestic violence and sexual assault in that community go for help?” said Kathy Ray, director of advocacy and education for the Kansas Coalition Against Sexual And Domestic Violence.

KCSDV has been referring people in that county to other resources. But the nearest shelters are miles away in Kansas City, Topeka and Lawrence.

“When you’re needing these life-saving services, when you’re needing shelter in the middle of the night, having that right there in the community is pretty important,” Ray said.

But now, a new plan is in place to restore AAFV.

“We are trying to raise $150,000 in order to get that cash in reserves so we can start hiring staff and reopen services,” Ray said.

County commissioners have agreed to match the first $50,000 raised.

“We`re all working very hard. We are all very concerned about it. We`re all hopeful that we can get the alliance back open again,” Kitchens said.

But none more so than the victims who depend on agencies like this one for a way out.

“To not have an advocate come to the hospital when you need it, to not have an advocate file for a protection order — so I think it’s felt across systems, and I think the impact is really being felt at this point,” Ray said.

Donations can be made through the Alliance Against Family Violence website.

There is no set date to reopen the shelter, but KCSDV leaders say as soon as the funding is in place they’ll hire staff, reopen the doors to the shelter and restore services immediately.

