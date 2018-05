KANSAS CITY, Kan. — First responders are on the scene of a rollover crash in Kansas City, Kan., Thursday.

It happened around 10:35 a.m. near 78th and State Avenue.

A blue Ford pickup truck collided with an SUV.

Investigators are at the scene working to determine how the crash happened.

The drivers from both vehicle were taken to area hospitals for injuries. The extent of those injuries was not immediately clear.

There were no passengers in either of the vehicles.