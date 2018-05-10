Ottawa man killed in Olathe box truck crash had honeymoon planned in two weeks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE Kan. -- The 33-year-old man killed Tuesday in a crash in Olathe was days away from going on his honeymoon with his new wife when he died.

Family have identified the man killed in Tuesday's deadly crash at Santa Fe and K-7 in Olathe as 33-year-old Scott Hoisington Jr. of Ottawa. Hoisington was on his way to work at Honeywell where he had recently been promoted to facilities coordinator.

Police say the delivery truck from Runner Freight struck an SUV that was stopped, waiting for a left turn signal at the intersection. Police say the truck then veered into the northbound lanes of traffic on K-7 and collided with Hoisington's black Acura.

Amanda Hoisington was alerted to the horrific crash scene and clicked on the news, but didn't think it was the car of the man she had married in October.

"I texted him, 'You are probably in your meeting, but I love you. Have a good day I’ll talk to you when you go to lunch,'" Amanda said.

On Thursday, she clutched the shattered phone and the broken glasses of her childhood crush as she talked about their short-lived life together.

The couple visited Hoisington’s parents the night before he died and Scott gave his mom an early Mother’s Day card.

“He didn’t know that was going to be the last time. No one could have known." Amanda said.

Then he went off to work at Honeywell on Tuesday morning after first asking Amanda if she wanted to ride with him so she could have the car for the day.

Scott's new position is part of why the couple delayed their honeymoon. They planned to go on a cruise to Mexico and Central America in two weeks.

“We always wanted to travel together. That’s what we were going to do," Amanda said.

Amanda has been told the trip is non-refundable and now wonders if she’ll go by herself -- if at all. She still has the couple's two kids from previous marriages to look after.

Scott's 12-year-old daughter, Kumori, is choosing to remember the good times.

“The way he laughed when I made jokes, the way he cheered me on when I sang," she said.

As is his widow, Amanda has spent a lot of time looking at the bracelet Scott gave her on Valentine’s Day. On the outside it is inscribed, "You will forever be my always." Inside it reads, "Let's grow old together."

Funeral services are planned for 10 a.m. Monday at Cross Pointe Church in Paola. A visitation will be held Sunday at Dengel & Son Mortuary. A fund has been set up in Scott Hoisington Jr.'s name at First Option Bank in Paola.

Police have yet to release further details on their crash investigation and whether charges will be filed.