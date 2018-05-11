1 hospitalized, suspect in custody after reports of shots fired at high school hour north of LA

LOS ANGELES -- One person has been hospitalized and another detained following a report of a man with a gun at Highland High School in Palmdale Friday morning, KTLA reports.

A sign at Highland High School is seen in an image posted to the school's Facebook page.

Deputies were sent to the school located about an hour north of LA after receiving a report of a man with a gun on campus, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Bob Boese said.

The incident was reported at about 7:00 a.m., the Sheriff's Department stated in a tweet.

One person with a possible gunshot wound went to a local hospital following the incident, Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Art Marrujo told KTLA. The person "self-transported" and was not taken to the hospital by Fire Department personnel, Marrujo added.

A 23-year-old man said he had just left the school after dropping off his two younger brothers and a friend when they contacted him.

"About a minute later, I get a call from them saying there were gunshots," Ricky Munoz said.

About 8:15 a.m., the Sheriff's Department tweeted that they had one person in custody in connection with the man with a gun report.

The suspect, a male, was apprehended near Vons grocery store in Palmdale, CNN reported.

David G. Millen Middle School, Cottonwood Elementary and Ocotillo Elementary, which are all within 1 1/2 miles of Highland High, were on lockdown during the incident, employees at those schools told CNN.