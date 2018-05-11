1 hospitalized, suspect in custody after reports of shots fired at high school hour north of LA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES -- One person has been hospitalized and another detained following a report of a man with a gun at Highland High School in Palmdale Friday morning, KTLA reports.

Deputies were sent to the school located about an hour north of LA after receiving a report of a man with a gun on campus, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Bob Boese said.

The incident was reported at about 7:00 a.m., the Sheriff's Department stated in a tweet.

One person with a possible gunshot wound went to a local hospital following the incident, Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Art Marrujo told KTLA. The person "self-transported" and was not taken to the hospital by Fire Department personnel, Marrujo added.

A 23-year-old man said he had just left the school after dropping off his two younger brothers and a friend when they contacted him.

"About a minute later, I get a call from them saying there were gunshots," Ricky Munoz said.

About 8:15 a.m., the Sheriff's Department tweeted that they had one person in custody in connection with the man with a gun report.

The suspect, a male, was apprehended near Vons grocery store in Palmdale, CNN reported.

David G. Millen Middle School, Cottonwood Elementary and Ocotillo Elementary, which are all within 1 1/2 miles of Highland High, were on lockdown during the incident, employees at those schools told CNN.

