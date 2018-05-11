FOX4 announces three new Big Slick KC guests

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Big Slick KC is returning for the 9th year on the weekend of June 1-2 for another round of fun and raising money for Children’s Mercy Hospital. Among the celebrities joining the normal cast of characters are Eugene Mirman (FOX’s Bob’s Burgers), Hilarie Burton (FOX’s Lethal Weapon, One Tree Hill), and Jo Lo Truglio (FOX’s Brooklyn 99).

Organizers say most tickets for the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend are sold out, but you can still go to the Big Slick Celebrity Classic game by purchasing a regular ticket to Friday’s game between Royals and Oakland Athletics and arriving early. The celebrity game begins at 5, and the Royals play at 7:15, if you purchase your tickets at this link, a portion of the ticket goes to Big Slick.

The 2018 edition of Big Slick has aligned around a new creative theme dubbed “More Good.” The hope is to pump people full of positivity and usher in more wild fun, more inappropriate laughs and more kicking cancer to the curb

While most tickets are sold out, you can check on availability and try to purchase at this link.

Big Slick is comprised of three main events: The Big Slick Celebrity Classic softball game at Kauffman Stadium, the Big Slick Celebrity Bowl bowling tournament and block party at Pinstripes, and the Big Slick Party & Auction at The Midland.