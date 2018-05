KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The FOX4 family is welcoming a beautiful baby girl to the family!

Morning anchor Abby Eden gave birth to a little girl, named Dorothy “Dottie” Ann. Mother and baby are both doing well.

Abby announced Dottie’s arrival Friday morning on Facebook, thanking everyone for their well wishes and prayers.

“We are healthy, happy and loving family time!” she wrote.

Abby will be back on the FOX4 Morning Show at the end of July.