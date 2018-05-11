× Gov. Greitens’ attorney: No images of ex-mistress found on cellphone

ST. LOUIS, MO – An attorney for Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is urging a judge to halt all evidence-gathering as his trial gets underway on an invasion-of-privacy charge.

Greitens’ attorney Jim Martin said Friday that a special examiner had extracted thousands of images from Greitens’ cellphone “and none were found” of a woman with whom he acknowledged having an affair.

Greitens is charged with taking and transmitting a nonconsensual photo of the woman while she was at least partially nude in 2015.

Martin told St. Louis Circuit Judge Rex Burlison that it’s time to shut down the evidence-gathering phase of the trial.

Jury selection entered its second day Friday and is expected to continue Monday.

Greitens has declined to say whether he took a photo but has denied criminal wrongdoing.