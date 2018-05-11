Grand jury releases report on Jackson County jail conditions; demands action by county leaders

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A grand jury of Jackson County citizens has released a report on the conditions of the Jackson County Detention Center, demanding action by county leaders.

The report says Jackson County residents formed the grand jury in August 2017 to examine the county jail. Members of the jury were reportedly selected at random.

The jury says the county executive’s chief of staff was condescending of the jury’s review of the jail. According to the report, the chief of staff said he was worried some county residents would make “sweeping statements and large decisions” about issues that are “messy” and “complicated.”

Regardless, the jury says its members spent thousands of hours gathering information about the conditions at the jail and forming recommendations to improve the jail.

Summary of jury’s findings:

The jury’s report says the jail is overcrowded and understaffed, which it argues negatively impacts the entire county.

The grand jury’s report says the county’s justice system releases inmates charged with serious crimes because there is no room for them in the jail.

The jury also argues the inmates who are housed at the jail live in unsafe conditions. The reports says some inmates have pleaded guilty to crimes just to get out of the jail.

“In many of these instances, that means the individual is choosing prison, a historically harsher environment, over this jail,” the report says.

The jury acknowledges this problem is not unique to the past few years. The report says the jail has been overcrowded since it opened in 1984.

But, the grand jury argues the danger is not limited to inmates.

In 2017, the report says authorities believe inmates were able to obtain cell phones, which they allegedly used to communicate with people outside the jail and organize murders of witnesses to crimes.

The jury also argues that the condition of the jail impacts the county financially.

“In the prior 5 years alone, the taxpayers of this county have spent over 120,000,000 on the maintenance and operations of the jail,” the report says.

The report argues at the center of these problems and many others is the jail’s management. Management and county administration argue the jail’s struggles are the result of under-funding.

The jury, however, says its members are concerned about how available funding was managed.

According to the report, from 2010-2017, the jail’s budget increased from $20 million to $28 million, but in some years, spending exceeded the budget by $2 million.

The jury said it found that, since 2016, the county legislature has approved every request for jail funding.

“These findings raise questions about whether the funding requested by the jail was/is sufficient and what specifically happened to the dollars budgeted and spent for this jail’s operations and facilities,” the report says.

In regard to under-staffing, the grand jury says the jail does not have a staffing plan that details how much staff is needed to safely operate the jail. The jail also does not have an employee dedicated to recruiting personnel. Instead it relies on websites, job fairs and word of mouth, according to the report.

Recommendations:

To improve the management of funding, the jury’s report recommends a review of the county’s financial policies; a review of the corrections department’s budgeting practices; and a review of staffing strategies, including operations, recruitment and overtime.

To improve cleanliness and maintenance, the jury suggests a review of policy for cleaning inmate spaces and a review of protocol for planning and fulfilling repairs.

To improve safety and security, the jury recommends a review of the frequency and manner in which fire and emergency evacuation drills are conducted; a review of fire suppression and sprinkler systems; and a review of all available alternative staffing options.

To improve overcrowding, the jury’s report suggests working to fully understand the problem, meaning the jail’s data system needs to corrected.

The jury’s final recommendation is that the court convene another grand jury one year from now to determine if improvements have been made

Background:

The jury’s report comes months after reports of inmate deaths, searches for contraband and numerous other issues at the Jackson County jail. Rapes are common, deaths are often suspicious, and living conditions are inhumane.

See a full timeline of past incidents and reports involving the Jackson County Detention Center at the bottom of this story.

In the past, study after study by high-priced consultants told an embattled county government how to solve the problems at the Jackson County Jail.

Consultants said bad guards thrive there because the pay is so low that they’re rarely fired. Management knows it can’t find replacements in a jail where hardly anyone wants to work and nearly 40 percent of the jobs can’t be filled.

Consultants’ proposed solution? Raise starting salaries from the current $12.60 an hour to $20. That would allow the jail to compete with pay in neighboring counties.

Secondly, tear down the more than 30-year-old jail, which was built for about 700 inmates but now houses more than 1,000 at times. Consultants said its design makes it costly to operate and would be impossible to remodel to meet current codes. Plus, the pipes leak raw sewage into the cells.

A new jail is estimated to cost $300 million.

Instead of taking the dramatic actions the experts recommended, County Executive Frank White appointed a task force to study the problem for six months.

The 17-member task force is still evaluating the jail and may release its findings later this summer.

A jail in crisis: A timeline of incidents at the Jackson County Detention Center

The jail’s reputation was severely tarnished in 2016 after a highly publicized incident in which several female prisoners were raped by male prisoners in August 2016.

The male prisoners were able to obtain keys to leave their cells and walk freely through the detention center; they made their way to the female ward and enter the women’s cells and sexually assault them.

The Jackson County Legislature approved a resolution to pay $275,000 to the claimant who accused the county of “negligent acts” after an investigation found that the inmates were able to get the keys after a guard had left the keys in a cell door.

Another lawsuit, which was filed in May 2017, came from an inmate who said he was raped by another prisoner.

The victim said not only did the guard not help, but she actually gave cocaine to the inmate who attacked him.

In June 2017, an Independence man filed a lawsuit against the detention center, claiming he suffered harm due to unsanitary conditions.

The man claims he was locked in a cell with human waste, raw sewage, feces and urine for nearly a month.

“Just because somebody has been charged with crime doesn’t mean we strip away all human rights and human dignity. That`s really what this case is about: protecting the basic human rights of anyone charged with a crime,” attorney Casey Symonds said.

Symonds said his client’s pleas to have conditions corrected went unanswered, and though he offered to clean up the overflowing, malfunctioning toilet himself, he was offered no supplies to so except a mop and a bucket.

The jail was then raided on June 26, which led to charges against four individuals, including two correctional officers.

Andrew Dickerson, 26, a correction officer, was accused of receiving $500 to smuggle two packs of cigarettes, a cell phone and a charger into the detention center. Dickerson then allegedly asked another informant if he’d be interested in paying him a monthly fee of $2,500 in exchange for being the only inmate on the fifth floor with contraband.

Jalee Fuller, 29, another correction officer, was accused of taking money bribes to smuggle contraband to inmates. Fuller allegedly made telephone calls and sent text messages to promote the conspiracy, and actually smuggled cell phones and other contraband to inmates at the detention center.

On July 1, a prisoner died after reportedly being locked to a chair for an extended period of time.

The incident is still under investigation, but a source close to the investigation told FOX4 the inmate was left locked up on a chair and was forgotten about. The inmate was eventually taken to a hospital where he died.

No detention center staff members have been charged in that inmate’s death, but others have been accused of wrongdoing in other incidents.

In August 2017, several staff members walked off the job, leaving the jail shorthanded.

Visitations were suspended, much to the dismay of friends and family who had expected a visit. Frustrated family members said they had taken off work or left work early to be admitted as visitors.

In November 2017, a Jackson County Jail inmate allegedly brutally beat a jail guard.

According to court records, 20-year-old Johnny R. Dunlap was in Pod C of the Jackson County Detention Center the Wednesday before Thanksgiving when he assaulted an on-duty corrections officer.

The officer was taken to the hospital in critical condition after suffering several injuries, including fractured facial and nasal bones.

In December 2017, Joe Piccinini, then corrections director for the county jail, turned in his resignation.

The next day Jackson County Executive Frank White announced a new leader: Deputy Director of Corrections Diana Turner now serves as acting director.

In January 2018, a coordinated joint search was conducted at the Jackson County Detention Center.

About 30 personnel from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department and the JCDC’s Corrections Emergency Response Team were involved.

Former Jackson County Sheriff Mike Sharp said jail staff contacted the sheriff’s department after they received information about possible contraband in jail cells. Jail staff said they needed help to conducting a successful search on such a large scale.

Although Sharp would not comment on what they are looking for or what’s been found, he did say narcotic dogs were brought in to assist in the search.