Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. --A Kansas City, Kan. funeral was disrupted by gunfire Friday morning.

Police say about 10:40 a.m. suspects drove past Greater Pentecostal Temple at 8th and Splitlog and opened fire. At least one of the bullets hit a man.

That man was taken to the hospital.

There is no suspect information is available at this time, police said. The investigation continues at the scene.