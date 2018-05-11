Investigator finds insects, rodents and other pests inside East Buffet on 40-Hwy

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A buffet in Independence is temporarily closed.

After someone filed a complaint against East Buffet on 40 Highway, an Independence Public Health Investigator conducted an inspection.

The investigator’s report says the restaurant had insects, rodents and other pests inside. They found “an extensive amount of droppings. According to the report, “There was also a large amount of sticky traps everywhere with bugs on them. The establishment was also very dirty.”

Facebook user Yhwh Yeshua Hines shared the video above from East Buffet. In the video a mouse is seen running along the window inside the restaurant. The video was posted May 8.

People inside the restaurant would not talk to FOX4 on Friday. A sign on the door says East Buffet is closed because of a broken pipe. Then another sign posted Friday afternoon said, “Closed for remodeling.”

According to Independence officials, the closure is voluntary and the restaurant is not required to tell customers the reason behind the closure.

East Buffet will stay closed until a re-inspection determines the violations were fixed.

Meg Lewis, the City of Independence’s spokesperson, says Public Health investigators inspect high priority restaurants such as East Buffet three times a year.

Before the complaint, the city last inspected East Buffet March 22, 2018 and had about a half-dozen non-critical violations. One of them cited a repeat violation for a broken screen door in the back of the restaurant, and said there were multiple entry points for pests in it.