× KC Forum: Paws, Hotline and Marathon

2018-19

In this week’s KC Forum a new organization started by a former television producer wants to spread positivity. Navigating the health system network can be confusing but First Step is working to change that. A local runner is trying to break the record for marathon runners by recreating it for the Guinness Book of World records.

Executive Producer: Cadie Connors

Associate Producer: Andreina Byrne

Engineer: Ed Walker

The Voice: Doug Medlock

Music: THe Elders http://www.eldersmusic.com