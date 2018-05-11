KC Forum: Paws, Hotline and Marathon
2018-19
In this week’s KC Forum a new organization started by a former television producer wants to spread positivity. Navigating the health system network can be confusing but First Step is working to change that. A local runner is trying to break the record for marathon runners by recreating it for the Guinness Book of World records.
Executive Producer: Cadie Connors
Associate Producer: Andreina Byrne
Engineer: Ed Walker
The Voice: Doug Medlock
Music: THe Elders http://www.eldersmusic.com