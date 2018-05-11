Kansas City police investigating 2 homicides in the Northland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating two homicides Friday night, officials say.

Police said the first-reported homicide happened in the area of N.W. Barry Road and North Marston Avenue. Police said a male driver was shot and declared dead at the scene.

Officers have not released any other information about that investigation.

A KCPD spokesperson said officers are also working a second homicide near 111th Street and North Campbell Street.

The two scenes are about 10 minutes apart, but at this time, police are not sure if the homicides are related.

There was also a shooting near 103rd and North Main Street where a victim had non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information about either homicide or the shooting to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 or submit a tip online here. All calls to the TIPS Hotline are anonymous.

