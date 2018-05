KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KCK police found a man dead inside a car late Thursday.

Police were first dispatched to New Jersey Avenue and North 3rd Street around 10:44 p.m. upon reports of shots fired.

When they arrived, they found an SUV nearby in the woods. When officers approached the vehicle they found a man dead inside from a gunshot wound.

Police ask that anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).