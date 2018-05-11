Lee’s Summit drivers rejoice, 291 & 50-Highway interchange reopens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- A major interchange in Lee's Summit reopens Friday.

At 10 a.m. the Route 291 South and U.S. 50 interchange will open to traffic after months of construction.

The interchange is now a divergabout. These types of intersections reduce conflict point and are safer for drivers, MoDOT says.

See how the interchange will work in the video below.

The city and MoDOT will celebrate the completion of the project with a ribbon cutting ceremony on the lawn of the Harris Park Community Center overlooking the roundabout at 10 a.m.

Minor additional lane closures to move traffic into final configuration or complete sidewalks will continue through October. Once complete, crews will have reconstructed the Route 291 overpass bridges into a diverging diamond interchange. The intersection of Blue Parkway, the north outer road to US 50 Highway, and Jefferson Street will be a roundabout.