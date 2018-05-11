× Second suspect sentenced to life in prison for 2016 KCK murder of 29-year-old man

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A 20-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison for the fatal shooting of a man during a botched robbery outside a KCK bar.

Efrain Gonzalez was sentenced Friday for the November 2016 death of 29-year-old Louis Scherzer, a union steward at the Board of Public Utilities.

The shooting happened in an alley behind Chicago’s bar. Scherzer was caught in the wrong place at the wrong time when he happened to walk out of the bar and toward his suspected killer.

Scherzer was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Espinoza pleaded guilty and was sentenced in November to life in prison. Both men will have to serve 25 years before being eligible for parole.