Two breakfast recipes to try with the family

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you're looking for some new breakfast recipes to make for your family, FOX4 has a few that are easy, healthy and delicious. In the video player above, Jill Minton the founder of t.Loft, shares some of her favorite smoothie recipes.

"Sunkissed Berry"

-banana, blueberry, orange, topped with chia, banana and berries

"Chocola.T Cream"

-banana, almond milk & choc. protein, topped with bananas, choc chips & GF granola

More recipes:

