KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A 17-year-old has died in a crash at 67th & Rowland in KCK, according to a tweet from Police Chief Terry Zeigler.

Police told FOX4 the victim was helping someone get out of a truck parked on N. 67th Street around 7:45 p.m. Saturday. That’s when a vehicle drove by, possibly at high speeds police noted, and crashed into the truck.

