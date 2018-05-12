911 Caller: “Somebody’s hooves are on the table and it’s stinkin’ up the place.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENWOOD COUNTY, Kan. -- 911 dispatchers get a lot of unusual calls, but the Greenwood County, Kansas Sheriff's Department says this one has to be heard to be believed.

An unidentified caller asked 911 dispatchers to respond to an "emergency" because an unidentified person had their smelly "hooves on the table". Listen to the 911 call above.

The sheriff's department said there was no name or identifying information with the call, so they weren't able to respond. But on Facebook, they cautioned that 911 should only be used in an emergency. They also asked the "unknown assailant please get her 'high steppers' off the table so that this individual may find meaning in his life once more."