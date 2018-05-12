Suspected drunk driver hits Grandview School District bus on 50 Highway

KINGSVILLE, Mo. — A driver has been arrested on suspicion of DWI after crashing into a Grandview School District bus returning from a track meet on 50 Highway at Route Z near Kingsville. Police said eight students suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Missouri Highway Patrol said in a tweet, “at 7:25 pm, Troopers responded to a crash involving a loaded school bus on NW 50 and NW Route Z in Johnson County. The driver of a mini van struck the bus and fled the scene on foot. Several occupants of the bus are being transported with non life threatening injuries.”

A Grandview spokesperson said the Grandview High School students were on their way home from a district track meet at Holden High School.

Police said a total of 8 students were injured.

The bus was seen on its side in the median. 50 Highway westbound traffic was diverted northbound on Route Z while crews worked to clean up the scene.

Highway Patrol said the driver of the vehicle that struck the bus fled the scene. That suspect was later found by Bates City police and brought back to the scene, where he was arrested for suspected DWI.

A Grandview spokesperson released a statement Saturday evening.