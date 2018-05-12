Jackson County corrections officer charged for sexual contact with female inmate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County Detention Center corrections officer has been charged for alleged sexual contact with a female inmate, prosecutors announced Saturday.

Jaroyne D. Wright, 25, faces the felony charge of sexual conduct with a prisoner, stemming from an alleged encounter on April 29 while the corrections officer was working in the Medical Housing area of the Detention Center, according to a news release from the office of Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker.

Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the Jackson County jail Friday after corrections officer commanders said, while reviewing surveillance footage, they witnessed inappropriate conduct between Wright and the female prisoner.

Wright admitted to commanders that he had a sexual conversation and contact with the inmate, Baker’s office said.

Prosecutors have requested a $100,000 bond. Wright is held in another county jail.