Man shot and killed after Uptown Theater concert

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A fight at a Midtown Kansas City theater ended with a person shot and killed.

Police say the victim was found shot at a parking lot across the street from the Uptown Theatre at around 11:30pm Friday evening. Rapper Yo Gotti had been performing at the Uptown earlier in the evening, and police say a fight inside the theater spilled out into the parking lot.

No information about arrests or suspects has been released.

If you have any information that can help lead to an arrest, call the CrimeStoppers TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.