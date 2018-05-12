Mother pleads for tips in 2016 murder of Donny Herron

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Every week, FOX4 highlights an unsolved homicide case in our community. It's part of a new partnership with Crimestoppers called Problem Solvers: Crime Files.

GRANDVIEW, Mo. -- According to his mother, Corrine, Donny Herron died trying to protect his family.

Donny and his fiancée had just returned home to Grandview from a vacation in the Bahamas on June 6th, 2016, when three men broke into their home and demanded money. Donny tried to fight the intruders off, but he was fatally shot in the process.

Donny was a standout football player in high school and even played at Missouri Western State University before walking away from the sport to raise his son.

Family and friends have been working hard to raise reward money and they've just announced that the dollar amount has increased to $3,500 for anyone who can crack the case.

Donny's mother is confident that someone knows the men involved in his murder.

If you have any information on this case, please call the TIPS hotline at 816-474- TIPS. All tips are anonymous.