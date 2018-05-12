Shooting victim ID’d as well-known local tattoo artist

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police have identified the man killed in a shooting Friday night

Police said the homicide happened around 8 p.m. in the area of N.W. Barry Road and North Marston Avenue.

Police identified the victim as 30-year-old Russell Fisk.

Witnesses told FOX4 Fisk drove a “high-end” sports car and knocked down a light pole before crashing in a field.

Officers have not released any other information about that investigation.

Fisk was an accomplished tattoo artist and owner of Black Card Tattoo Collective. The business posted on their Facebook Page on Saturday, confirming Fisk’s death.

“For those who do not know, last night Black Card Tattoo lost Russell James. We cannot give details on the situation, but we want everyone to know that the Black Card Family is staying together and Russell’s legacy will live on. We will be taking a few days to mourn and then we will start the process of moving forward with his dream. Russell was an incredible man and we were all so proud and happy to call him family. His talent will forever be an inspiration in this industry.

We will keep everyone posted when we decide to reopen to the public in a few days. Until then, thank you for all of the wonderful condolences and messages we have received.”

Fisk was well-known in the body art community, possessing artistic abilities transcending styles, ranging from hyper-realism to surrealism, working in black-and-white as well as vibrant color.

KC rapper Tech N9ne posted his condolences with a photo of himself and Fisk on Instagram.

Fisk’s prolific body of work lives on in the numerous individuals who walk around bearing his art on their bodies.

His art can be seen on his Instagram page.