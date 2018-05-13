Emergency crews rescue 1 person, still searching for another at Kansas River in De Soto

DE SOTO, Kan. — Water rescue crews pulled one man from the waters of the Kansas River and are continuing to search for another Sunday evening.

Fire crews and emergency personnel were called to a boat ramp near 33600 W. 79th Street at Roverfest Park in De Soto around 5 p.m.

Police said two men were swimming with family along a sand bar. One was able to be rescued. The other is still missing.

Rescue crews are now in recovery mode, police said. Dive teams remain in the water.

Northwest Consolidated Fire Interim Chief Todd Maxton said the river is difficult to navigate because of the channels and sand in the river, noting that the river is flowing at 8 or 9 miles per hour.

Johnson County Med-Act, Lenexa Fire Department, Northwest Consolidated Fire, and Leavenworth County’s Water Rescue Team are assisting. Kansas Highway Patrol was searching by air, but has since left.

This is an ongoing situation. FOX4 is working to learn more. We will update this story as information becomes available.