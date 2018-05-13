KC mom dedicates her life to others, years later still waits for answers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A mother in the metro is still waiting years later to know who killed her son.

Since his death in 2011 she's dedicated her life to help other mothers and families going through the same pain.

You will find Rosilyn Temple at every homicide scene in Kansas City, and every homicide takes her back to the day her son died.

Antonio Thompson was killed back in 2011 and found dead in an apartment. He was 25 years old.

She hopes nearly 7 years later someone will come forward with what they know.

"My community has not stepped up," Temple said. "Someone has not stepped up and said what they know, and what they heard, and the person who killed my son. So it's sad to know that almost seven years later that I`m in this place, and look how many people are in this place before my son, and then after."

Through her non-profit Mothers in Charge she works every day to help grieving families. She says if you can't help bring her son's killer to justice, maybe you can help another family.

If you have any information about an unsolved murder in Kansas City you can call the tips hotline at 816-474-TIPS. You can remain anonymous, and there is a reward in this case.