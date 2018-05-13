Teen in critical condition after near drowning at apartment pool

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A teen is in critical condition after nearly drowning at an apartment complex pool in Overland Park.

Emergency personnel arrived at the indoor pool at the Meadowlark Hill Apartments near W. 91st Terrace and Foster Street around 1:20 p.m. Sunday, where they found a teenage boy next to the pool.

Crews began CPR and administered an automated external defibrillator, and transported the teen to a hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses told first responders they believe the teen was under water for two to three minutes, before bystanders pulled him from the water and called 911.

FOX4 will continue to track this story and will provide updates and information becomes available.