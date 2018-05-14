6-year-old Kansas City boy hit by car still fighting for his life one week later

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It’s been an extremely difficult week for a metro family after a 6-year-old boy was hit by a car while walking to the park last Monday.

“I love my nephew and to be in this world without him, it will never be the same,” Charles Paige said with tears in his eyes.

”We were all just ready to have some fun. We’ve been to that park so many times,” Paige said.

Last Monday the hurting uncle said he, his two little ones and his 6-year-old nephew, Micah Paige, were walking to a nearby park when the unimaginable happened to Micah.

”We walked up there, got to the corner and they saw the playground equipment. They were so excited,” Charles said.

The kids were excited to have a lot of fun at the south Kansas City park that’s just down the street from Charles Paige’s home.

”And while we’re waiting on the traffic to clear, you know, he’s looking, I’m looking, and I’m saying, 'Wait, wait, wait, wait, wait,'” Paige sad.

However, an ecstatic Micah let his loved ones’ hands go.

”He broke when he thought the traffic had cleared,” his uncle said.

Sadly, the kindergartner got hit by a car.

”He had the wherewithal to jump up and the front of the car hit his feet. He catapulted, and he landed on the grass. He suffered a serious head injury and injured his lungs. He’s been unconscious ever since. It’s just so hard on all of us, especially mom. Micah’s an only child,” Charles Paige said.

Paige said his nephew needs a miracle.

”Let’s just hope for the best for him. It’s just so terrible,” neighbor Lori Chrisman said.

”Please, I’m asking the community to say a prayer for Micah, intercede for him that he makes a full recovery,” a sobbing Charles Paige said.