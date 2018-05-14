Crews battling two-alarm Overland Park apartment fire

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Firefighters are battling a two-alarm blaze at an Overland Park apartment complex Monday morning.

One resident told FOX4 that he never heard any fire alarms, but did see smoke coming through the vents of the apartment.

“It was just me and my grandma,” resident Soyea said. “Both got up. I was sleeping. The door swung open, she said, ‘We’ve got to go. We’ve got to go. There’s a fire.’ I just see the smoke coming though the vents. So it was a really chaotic time. I just grabbed my stuff and we ran out and we saw the hectic situation going on.”

So far there are no reports of injuries.

Crews from Overland Park and Leawood are on the scene working to contain flames.

“They noticed heavy fire en route,” Overland Park Fire Department spokesperson Jason Rhodes said. “So they had significant fire showing before they even got here so they immediately called for that second alarm obviously knowing this is an apartment complex and its the middle of the night. You have definitely a high probability of a lot of residents being home.”

Rhodes said when crews arrived on the scene they went into both fire attack and search and rescue modes.

The roof collapsed into a few of the top floor apartments.

OPFD & Leawood Fire on scene 2alarm apt fire 8800 blk w.121st terr. No injuries more info later. pic.twitter.com/PCZdNi5XkT — Overland Park Fire (@OPFDMedia) May 14, 2018

This is a developing story. FOX4’s Kathy Quinn is live at the scene with updates throughout the morning.