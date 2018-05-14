Brunch recipes that you’ll want to try when having friends over

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you're considering having your friends over for brunch, but you don't want to settle for basic recipes, food & beverage journalist Dave Eckert shared some of his local favorites with FOX4's Mark Alford. Below you'll find an ingredient list and directions for each recipe.
Lobster Crepe
Ingredients:
Crepe Batter
Lobster Filling – 8oz
Carrot Tomato Broth
Yukon Gold Puree
Crepe Batter
Ingredients:
Eggs, whole – 2 each
Milk, whole - .75 Cup
Water - .5 Cup
Flour - 1 Cup
Clarified Butter, or unsalted – melted – 3Tbl
Directions:
Combine all ingredients in a blender, pulsing until combined. Allow to rest overnight in a cooler.
In a crepe pan, or non-stick pan, melt a small amount of butter to coat the pan. Add the batter, using a 2oz ladle, to the center of the pan and spread out quickly using the base of the ladle.
Allow to cook for 2-3 minutes before flipping.
Lobster Filling
Ingredients:
Lobster (whole is preferred) 1 ea
Thyme, fresh, minced – .25 tsp
Rosemary, fresh, minced - .25 tsp
Fennel Seed, crushed - .25 tsp
Lavender Flower - .25 tsp
Butter – as needed
Kosher Salt – pinch
White Pepper – pinch
Directions:
Gently poach the lobster in the butter until cooked halfway. (If whole Lobster, shock in ice after poaching, then remove shells)
Combine the all ingredients and stuff inside cooked crepe.
Carrot-Tomato Broth
Ingredients:
Carrot – peeled, small dice – 4 oz
Shallots, fresh – peeled, minced – 1 Tbl
Fresh Tomato (or canned if not in season) – 4 oz
Lobster Stock (or broth) - .5 Cup
Tarragon, fresh – rough chop – 1 tsp
Directions:
Simmer all ingredients until carrots are tender then puree until smooth in a blender.
Yukon Gold Puree
Ingredients:
Yukon Gold Potatoes – 8oz
Milk, Whole – 3 Tbl
Butter, unsalted – 1 Tbl
Kosher Salt – pinch
White Pepper – pinch
Directions:
Boil the potatoes until fork tender.
Pass the potatoes thru a ricer, or food mill, then combine with rest of ingredients.
Crab Cake Eggs Benedict
Ingredients:
- English Muffins– 1 each – split - toasted
- Crab Cakes – seared
- Poached Eggs – 2 each
- Hollandaise Sauce
- Pancetta – Sliced as thin as possible then fried (or baked) until crispy
Crab Cakes
Ingredients:
Egg, whole – 1 each
Mayonaise – 1.25 Tbl
Dijon Mustard, smooth – 1 tsp
Japanese Bread Crumbs - .25 Cup
Kosher Salt 1/8th tsp (or heavy pinch)
Celery Leaves – minced – 1 Tbl
Crab Meat – Hand picked (or Super Lump) – 8oz.
Clarified Butter (or unsalted butter)
Directions:
Combine all ingredients, except the crab meat and butter, in a large bowl.
Gently fold the crab meat into the egg mixture using a wooden spoon, or rubber spatula. Continue folding, without breaking up the crab meat, but only until the crab has just barely combined with the egg mixture.
Portion into cakes using a 2oz scoop, or freeform the cakes using your hands.
Using a cast iron pan, or non-stick pan, heat the clarified butter over medium heat, then sear the cakes on both sides until golden brown.
Poached Eggs
Ingredients:
Eggs, whole – 2 each
Neutral Vinegar – distilled – 1 tsp
Directions:
Bring a pot of water (roughly 2 inches coverage for the poaching eggs) just barely to a simmer then reduce heat to the lowest setting your range is capable of holding. Add the vinegar to the poaching liquid.
Crack the eggs into a small cup, or large ladle, slowly submerge the lip of the cup into the warm water and gently pour the eggs, one at a time, into the liquid.
Use a slotted spoon to remove the eggs once they achieved desired doneness.
Hollandaise Sauce
Ingredients:
Egg Yolks – 4 each
Lemon Juice – 1 Tbl
Clarified Butter, or unsalted butter – warm – .5 cup
Kosher Salt – pinch
White Pepper – pinch
Cayenne – gloved pinch
Directions:
Set a small pot on the stove with about 2 inches of water in the bottom and bring to a simmer.
Place all ingredients, except the butter, into a metal bowl and whisk continuously until the yolks have warmed and thickened, but not scrambled.
Remove the bowl from the heat and very slowly whisk in the warm butter.
Assembly: Lay the seared crab cakes on top of the toasted muffin. Top the cakes with the poached eggs then pour the hollandaise over the eggs and garnish with the crispy pancetta.
Chaz’s Seared Scallops
with Creamy Spinach Polenta, Strawberry & Radish Salad
Ingredients (2 servings)
8 Scallops Fresh, dry packed
Clarified butter 2 ounces
Polenta 4 ounces
Heavy cream 12 ounces
Water 4 ounces
Parmesan cheese 2 ounces
Spinach 4 ounces
Strawberries 6 ounces
Radish 3 ounces
Butter 2 ounces
Lemon juice 2 ounces
Sugar pinch
Extra virgin olive oil 2 ounces
Salt and pepper
Directions:
For the Polenta:
Put the Heavy cream, water and a pinch of salt into a large pot and bring to a boil. Once at a boil add the Polenta and stir until cooked through.
In another pot bring a half gallon of salted water to a boil. Add all the spinach and blanch for 1 min. remove immediately and place in ice water bath. Pull the spinach out of the water and place in the blender. Add 1 ounce of the ice water back into the blender and blend until smooth.
Add this to the cooked Polenta along with the cheese then season to taste.
For the Salad:
Place lemon juice, olive oil and sugar in a squeeze bottle or jar and shake. Set aside, slice strawberries and radishes. Set this aside in the refrigerator.
For the Scallops:
Heat clarified butter in a pan until it just begins to smoke. Add scallops and brown on one side. Turn scallops and the whole butter to pan. When this butter foams and browns baste the scallops.
For assembly:
Place spinach polenta on plate, scallops on top. Mix strawberries and radish in a separate bowl season and toss with lemon and olive oil mixture. Place this on top of the scallops.
Chaz’s Grilled Swordfish
with Puttanesca over Herb Linguini
Ingredients (serves 4)
Sword fish steaks 4 (8ounces)
Extra virgin olive oil ¼ cup plus extra for brushing fish steaks
White wine (dry ) 3 ounces
Garlic cloves 2 oz chopped
Peeled tomatoes (San Marzano) 1 -28 ounce can
Kalamata olives (pitted) 1/ 2 cup chopped
Anchovies 4 filets chopped
Capers (brined) 3 ounces drained chopped
Fresh oregano .5 ounce picked chopped
Crushed red pepper .25 ounce
Spaghetti noodles dry 10 ounces
Italian Parsley 2 ounces chopped
Butter 4 ounces diced
Parmesan cheese grated
Salt
Pepper
Directions:
For the Sauce:
Heat the oil in large pot over medium heat. Add garlic to pan and sauté for 1 minute add crushed red pepper and sauté another minute. Add wine and reduce by 2/3rds volume. Add tomatoes, anchovies, capers, oregano. Simmer sauce over medium heat until thickened. Season to taste.
For Pasta:
Bring a large pot of water to a boil and salt. Boil pasta until tender but firm to the bite. Put the pasta in a large bowl with the butter parmesan cheese and Parsley and toss.
For the Fish:
Heat a grill to high and clean with a firm wire brush or stone. Lightly brush swordfish steaks with oil then season with salt and pepper. Place on grill and cook until medium well in temperature turning once over through the process.
To plate:
Put buttered noodles in a deep bowl lay fish on top and cover with sauce. Add extra parsley for garnish if desired.
