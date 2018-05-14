Brunch recipes that you’ll want to try when having friends over

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you're considering having your friends over for brunch, but you don't want to settle for basic recipes, food & beverage journalist Dave Eckert shared some of his local favorites with FOX4's Mark Alford. Below you'll find an ingredient list and directions for each recipe.

Lobster Crepe

Ingredients:

Crepe Batter

Lobster Filling – 8oz

Carrot Tomato Broth

Yukon Gold Puree

Crepe Batter

Ingredients:

Eggs, whole – 2 each

Milk, whole - .75 Cup

Water - .5 Cup

Flour - 1 Cup

Clarified Butter, or unsalted – melted – 3Tbl

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a blender, pulsing until combined. Allow to rest overnight in a cooler.

In a crepe pan, or non-stick pan, melt a small amount of butter to coat the pan. Add the batter, using a 2oz ladle, to the center of the pan and spread out quickly using the base of the ladle.

Allow to cook for 2-3 minutes before flipping.

Lobster Filling

Ingredients:

Lobster (whole is preferred) 1 ea

Thyme, fresh, minced – .25 tsp

Rosemary, fresh, minced - .25 tsp

Fennel Seed, crushed - .25 tsp

Lavender Flower - .25 tsp

Butter – as needed

Kosher Salt – pinch

White Pepper – pinch

Directions:

Gently poach the lobster in the butter until cooked halfway. (If whole Lobster, shock in ice after poaching, then remove shells)

Combine the all ingredients and stuff inside cooked crepe.

Carrot-Tomato Broth

Ingredients:

Carrot – peeled, small dice – 4 oz

Shallots, fresh – peeled, minced – 1 Tbl

Fresh Tomato (or canned if not in season) – 4 oz

Lobster Stock (or broth) - .5 Cup

Tarragon, fresh – rough chop – 1 tsp

Directions:

Simmer all ingredients until carrots are tender then puree until smooth in a blender.

Yukon Gold Puree

Ingredients:

Yukon Gold Potatoes – 8oz

Milk, Whole – 3 Tbl

Butter, unsalted – 1 Tbl

Kosher Salt – pinch

White Pepper – pinch

Directions:

Boil the potatoes until fork tender.

Pass the potatoes thru a ricer, or food mill, then combine with rest of ingredients.

Crab Cake Eggs Benedict

Ingredients:

English Muffins– 1 each – split - toasted Crab Cakes – seared Poached Eggs – 2 each Hollandaise Sauce Pancetta – Sliced as thin as possible then fried (or baked) until crispy

Crab Cakes

Ingredients:

Egg, whole – 1 each

Mayonaise – 1.25 Tbl

Dijon Mustard, smooth – 1 tsp

Japanese Bread Crumbs - .25 Cup

Kosher Salt 1/8th tsp (or heavy pinch)

Celery Leaves – minced – 1 Tbl

Crab Meat – Hand picked (or Super Lump) – 8oz.

Clarified Butter (or unsalted butter)

Directions:

Combine all ingredients, except the crab meat and butter, in a large bowl.

Gently fold the crab meat into the egg mixture using a wooden spoon, or rubber spatula. Continue folding, without breaking up the crab meat, but only until the crab has just barely combined with the egg mixture.

Portion into cakes using a 2oz scoop, or freeform the cakes using your hands.

Using a cast iron pan, or non-stick pan, heat the clarified butter over medium heat, then sear the cakes on both sides until golden brown.

Poached Eggs

Ingredients:

Eggs, whole – 2 each

Neutral Vinegar – distilled – 1 tsp

Directions:

Bring a pot of water (roughly 2 inches coverage for the poaching eggs) just barely to a simmer then reduce heat to the lowest setting your range is capable of holding. Add the vinegar to the poaching liquid.

Crack the eggs into a small cup, or large ladle, slowly submerge the lip of the cup into the warm water and gently pour the eggs, one at a time, into the liquid.

Use a slotted spoon to remove the eggs once they achieved desired doneness.

Hollandaise Sauce

Ingredients:

Egg Yolks – 4 each

Lemon Juice – 1 Tbl

Clarified Butter, or unsalted butter – warm – .5 cup

Kosher Salt – pinch

White Pepper – pinch

Cayenne – gloved pinch

Directions:

Set a small pot on the stove with about 2 inches of water in the bottom and bring to a simmer.

Place all ingredients, except the butter, into a metal bowl and whisk continuously until the yolks have warmed and thickened, but not scrambled.

Remove the bowl from the heat and very slowly whisk in the warm butter.

Assembly: Lay the seared crab cakes on top of the toasted muffin. Top the cakes with the poached eggs then pour the hollandaise over the eggs and garnish with the crispy pancetta.

Chaz’s Seared Scallops

with Creamy Spinach Polenta, Strawberry & Radish Salad

Ingredients (2 servings)

8 Scallops Fresh, dry packed

Clarified butter 2 ounces

Polenta 4 ounces

Heavy cream 12 ounces

Water 4 ounces

Parmesan cheese 2 ounces

Spinach 4 ounces

Strawberries 6 ounces

Radish 3 ounces

Butter 2 ounces

Lemon juice 2 ounces

Sugar pinch

Extra virgin olive oil 2 ounces

Salt and pepper

Directions:

For the Polenta:

Put the Heavy cream, water and a pinch of salt into a large pot and bring to a boil. Once at a boil add the Polenta and stir until cooked through.

In another pot bring a half gallon of salted water to a boil. Add all the spinach and blanch for 1 min. remove immediately and place in ice water bath. Pull the spinach out of the water and place in the blender. Add 1 ounce of the ice water back into the blender and blend until smooth.

Add this to the cooked Polenta along with the cheese then season to taste.

For the Salad:

Place lemon juice, olive oil and sugar in a squeeze bottle or jar and shake. Set aside, slice strawberries and radishes. Set this aside in the refrigerator.

For the Scallops:

Heat clarified butter in a pan until it just begins to smoke. Add scallops and brown on one side. Turn scallops and the whole butter to pan. When this butter foams and browns baste the scallops.

For assembly:

Place spinach polenta on plate, scallops on top. Mix strawberries and radish in a separate bowl season and toss with lemon and olive oil mixture. Place this on top of the scallops.

Chaz’s Grilled Swordfish

with Puttanesca over Herb Linguini

Ingredients (serves 4)

Sword fish steaks 4 (8ounces)

Extra virgin olive oil ¼ cup plus extra for brushing fish steaks

White wine (dry ) 3 ounces

Garlic cloves 2 oz chopped

Peeled tomatoes (San Marzano) 1 -28 ounce can

Kalamata olives (pitted) 1/ 2 cup chopped

Anchovies 4 filets chopped

Capers (brined) 3 ounces drained chopped

Fresh oregano .5 ounce picked chopped

Crushed red pepper .25 ounce

Spaghetti noodles dry 10 ounces

Italian Parsley 2 ounces chopped

Butter 4 ounces diced

Parmesan cheese grated

Salt

Pepper

Directions:

For the Sauce:

Heat the oil in large pot over medium heat. Add garlic to pan and sauté for 1 minute add crushed red pepper and sauté another minute. Add wine and reduce by 2/3rds volume. Add tomatoes, anchovies, capers, oregano. Simmer sauce over medium heat until thickened. Season to taste.

For Pasta:

Bring a large pot of water to a boil and salt. Boil pasta until tender but firm to the bite. Put the pasta in a large bowl with the butter parmesan cheese and Parsley and toss.

For the Fish:

Heat a grill to high and clean with a firm wire brush or stone. Lightly brush swordfish steaks with oil then season with salt and pepper. Place on grill and cook until medium well in temperature turning once over through the process.

To plate:

Put buttered noodles in a deep bowl lay fish on top and cover with sauce. Add extra parsley for garnish if desired.

