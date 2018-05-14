× Car hits person in wheelchair near 11th and Charlotte then takes off, leaving victim with life-threatening injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Monday and now police need your help to tack down the person who hit them and took off.

It happened near 11th and Charlotte around 9:40 a.m. The victim was in a wheelchair.

The suspect, who was in a white vehicle with temporary tags, took off from the scene. The vehicle has front end damage and was dragging a bumper.

If you see a vehicle matching this description or have more information that can help police in their investigation, call 911 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS. You can remain anonymous.