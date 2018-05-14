Authorities identify man who drowned while swimming in Kansas River

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DE SOTO, Kan. -- On Monday water rescue crews located a man who went missing while swimming in the Kansas River over the weekend.

Johnson County, Kan., Sheriff's Office identified the man as 40-year-old Rogelio Paredes-Nino.

Investigators believe his drowning was accidental.

A group of news photographers, who were standing along the riverbank covering the search Monday morning, noticed his body and alerted authorities.

The victim's family was on the scene and confirmed that it was the missing man.

Fire crews and emergency personnel were called to a boat ramp near 33600 W. 79th Street at Roverfest Park in De Soto around 5 p.m. Sunday.

Police said two men were swimming with family along a sand bar when they disappeared. Crews found and rescued one of the men downstream. He is now in stable condition.

Rescue crews searched into the late evening hours for the second man. They resumed their search around 8:30 a.m. They found the victim just before 10 a.m.

Officials told FOX4 the area of the lake the men were swimming drops from six inches to 12 feet very quickly.

Johnson County Med-Act, Lenexa Fire Department, Northwest Consolidated Fire, and Leavenworth County’s Water Rescue Team assisted. Kansas Highway Patrol chopper searched by air.

Northwest Consolidated Fire Interim Chief Todd Maxton said due to safety concerns with losing sunlight, officials had to call off the search after 8 p.m. Sunday.

"Rescue the viability of the patient, victim is still possible being somewhere on the river, possible hung up on a tree or something like that," Maxton said. "That’s been every effort we’ve exhausted to this point with boat and air support."