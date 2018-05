KANSAS CITY, Kan. — One person is dead following a crash in Kansas City, Kan., Sunday night.

It happened around 10:04 p.m. near 12th Street and Osage Avenue.

Investigators say a Ford F-150 pickup truck ran a stop sign along 12th Street and hit a four-door Ford car.

The impact killed the driver of the car. Police have not yet released the victim’s identity, but they did say he was a man in his 20s.