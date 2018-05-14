Friends hold vigil for well-known KC tattoo artist killed in Northland shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Dozens of friends gathered Monday night in the Northland to remember a well-known tattoo artist who was murdered Friday night.

Russell Fisk, 30, was shot and killed around 8 p.m. Friday in the area of N.W. Barry Road and North Marston Avenue. Police found Fisk inside his car near the intersection after it ran off the road and struck a pole.

Fisk is originally from Illinois, which is where his funeral services will be held Thursday and Friday.

The KC man owned Black Card Tattoo Collective at Zona Rosa. There are several videos of the tattoo artist's work on YouTube, which you can see below. His art can also be seen on his Instagram page.

His heartbroken friends said they cannot believe a man who touched so many people with his warm smile, generosity and artistic tattoos lost his life so violently.

"He`s gonna be missed, but you know, share some memories with everyone else, share them with friends and family. That way we can carry on his legacy," neighbor Maria Paez said at Monday night's vigil.

In his obituary, his family says Fisk was a generous supporter of the homeless. They say memorials can be made in Fisk's name to any food bank in Kansas City, the Lake of the Ozarks or the Quad Cities area of northwest Illinois and southern Iowa.

As of Sunday night, KCPD said they had received five tips in connection to Fisk's death. They are asking anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.