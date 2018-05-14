Kansas City man in wheelchair killed in hit-and-run was also struck by car 2 years ago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It was a shocking crash that cost one metro man his life.

People in downtown Kansas City witnessed a hit-and-run crash Monday morning involving a man in a wheelchair, and police are looking for the driver who hit that disabled man and refused to stop.

Investigators say 50-year-old Phillip "Mickey" Noel was killed when the driver of a four-door white sedan crashed into his wheelchair. Loved ones say Noel died at a nearby hospital.

"Witnesses are telling us he was in the crosswalk at the time in a motorized wheelchair," KCPD Sgt. Bill Mahoney said.

According to his loved ones, Noel was a retired roofer and was living in a metro nursing home. One friend told FOX4 that Noel was in a separate auto crash two years ago when a car hit him in traffic and paralyzed him to some degree.

Mahoney, who works with KCPD's accident investigation unit, said Noel's wheelchair and body were found a long way apart when police arrived, perhaps an indication of the impact Noel suffered.

"Somebody who's sitting in a wheelchair has a lower stature than somebody who'd be walking," Mahoney said. "Them being projected forward from the front of a vehicle is definitely a possibility. That's not a good situation for the person being struck."

Police are searching for a white Saturn Aura, which would match the one involved in Monday's collision. See the photos below. The car will show some front end damage from where it hit Noel's wheelchair. Police say the car has temporary license tags.

If you have information that can assist law enforcement in the investigation, please call the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.