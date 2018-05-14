Neighbor moved to tears when woman she’s helped in the past surprises her with $400

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The neighbor who goes above and beyond for those in her community recently got a big surprise when she needed it the most.

Debbie Dominguez said she nominated Karen Osborn for FOX4's Pay-It-Forward award because Osborn was there for her and her kids when they went through a tough time.

"She is the kindest person I’ve ever met," Dominguez said. "She’s nonjudgmental. She’s the first one that will give you the shirt off her back. She’ll go hungry to make sure you eat."

See the surprise that left Osborn with happy tears in the video player above.

FOX4 loves your ideas for our future Pay-It-Forward stories. To nominate someone who’s not a relative, click on this link.