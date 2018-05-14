‘Superman’ actress Margot Kidder passes away at 69

MONTANA — Margot Kidder, best known for playing Lois Lane in “Superman,” has passed away.
TMZ reports that Kidder, 69, died at her Montana home on Sunday. Her cause of death is unknown.
Kidder starred in the 1978 film “Superman,” along with three sequels. Over the years, she’s played in several roles on TV shows and in movies.
TMZ reports Kidder has had a very public battle with bipolar disorder for years.
She is survived by one daughter.
SAN DIEGO – JULY 14: Actress Margot Kidder signs autographs at Comic Con International July 14, 2005 in San Diego, California. Comic Con is the largest comic convention in the world and features comic vendors, game and movie premieres, celebrity autograph signings, portfolio reviews. (Photo by Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 24: Undated file photo shows US actress Margot Kidder, 47, who was found 24 April after missing for thee days. She was found in Glendale, a suburb of Los Angeles, by a resident in his backyard, looking dirty, unkempt and missing two front teeth. Margot, who is known for her role as Lois Lane in the 1978 film “Superman”, was taken to an undisclosed facility for a 72-hour psychiatric evaluation. (FILE/AFP/Getty Images)
15th January 1969: Canadian actress Margot Kidder relaxes on the set of ‘Gaily, Gaily’, in which she stars with Brian Keith. She later went on to superstardom as Lois Lane in the ‘Superman’ films opposite Christopher Reeve. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)