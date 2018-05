Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Nicer days mean kids are spending more time in the sun.

Mary Williams from the Family Conservancy stopped by the FOX4 studio Monday, May 14 to share the negative effects of sun exposure and how you can keep your kids safe.

Mary's tips to keep your kids safe:

swim shirts

sunglasses

hats

sunscreen

plan activities around the brightest parts of the day

If you would like more information you can contact the Family Conservancy at (913) 342-1110.