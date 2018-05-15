Asteroid the size of a football field to make close flyby of Earth on Tuesday

Call it a near miss. An asteroid the size of a football field will make a close buzz by Earth on Tuesday.

NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Objects (NEO) says the asteroid, unceremoniously known as 2010 WC9, will pass by our planet around 5:05 p.m. at a distance of about 126,419 miles from Earth — about half the distance of the moon.

Astronomers believe the asteroid will safely pass by the Earth without causing any damage. Earthsky said the flyby will be “one of the closest approaches ever observed of an asteroid of this size.”

The asteroid was first observed in 2010, but soon became too faint to see and was lost for eight years. Astronomers rediscovered it on May 8th — just in time to plot its course and get ready for its passage near Earth.

The asteroid won’t visible to the naked eye, but you could see it with a small telescope.

If you don’t have access to a telescope, you can see the object’s flyby from London’s Northbolt Branch Observatories.

The asteroid is said to be traveling at 28,655 miles per hour, Earthsky said.

An asteroid of a similar size passed by our planet just in April. That one, called 2018 GE3, was discovered just one day before it zipped past Earth in what scientists called a “surprise” flyby.

“There are lots of asteroids and comets in our solar system and it’s impossible to predict the trajectories of all of these objects, but we need to try,” University of Saskatchewan astronomy professor Daryl Janzen said in a statement online. “Although the probability is low, it’s important to discover as many NEOs as we can, so that if one does enter into a collision course with Earth, we can try to do something about it.”