Crash in Belton leaves 2 people dead, 1 injured near 164th & Holmes Road

BELTON, Mo. — A crash in Belton has left two people dead, one person injured and several lanes of traffic closed Tuesday night at Holmes Road and 164th.

Police on the scene tell FOX4 the head-on crash involved two vehicles, a pickup truck and an SUV. Two people died, and one person was taken to the hospital.

Missouri State Highway Patrol says troopers, KC police and Cass County deputies are on scene, and all lanes are blocked by emergency equipment.

Officials have not released any further details. FOX4 will update this story as more information is available.