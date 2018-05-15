Family finds ‘angel’ who helped save man’s life after accident on the job

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The family of an injured man spent nearly two weeks searching for someone they're calling an "angel."

After twelve days, they located Todd Crane, the homeless man that saved David Webb's life after Webb's arm was crushed on a job site.

FOX4's Melissa Stern was at the hospital when Webb finally met the man that helped save him.

“I’m feeling better and better every day, I got a long road ahead of me, but I'm hanging in there,” says David Webb.

51-year-old David Webb has been at St. Luke’s Hospital for twelve days now.

“I was looking at this miniature grill that was in the dumpster, at the theater on Broadway, and I happened to see this. The accident,” Crane recalled.

On May 4, Webb was badly injured working on a job near the Just Off Broadway Theater.

45-year-old Crane, who said he's homeless, happened to be at the right place at the right time.

“I just see the thing running downhill, and it happened so fast. I'm not even sure where he was at, and I saw it pretty much go over him and pretty much take off his arm,” Crane recalled. “I thought he was gone. Both phones were laying there, I picked one up, and I called 911, and she asked my name, and his name, and he managed to tell me his name.”

But we're told Crane wasn't the only angel that day.

“There was a noise when I was coming through toward the back, so I was thinking, 'why would they be making all that noise?' So I got curious and opened the door,” Arthur Newton III explained. “I saw David lying on the ground with Todd stooped over him.”

Newton said he volunteers at the theater and happened to be there at the time of the accident.

“I'm seeing his arm, it's stretched out, somebody needs to stop the bleeding on this guy,” Newton said. “I ran back inside and got a trash bag, the strongest fiber I could find, and tied it off.”

Webb said if it weren't for the two "angels," the firemen, and paramedics, doctors told him he might not be here today.

“I had two people there who had stuff of their own to be doing, and all of a sudden, they see something happen, they come over and do the human kind thing. I'm just glad to see people still out there like that,” Webb said. “Just makes my heart skip a beat.”

Webb’s family spent days looking for Crane so they could properly thank him. Newton finally spotted him.

“Todd! We've been looking all over for you! I was like, 'for what?'” Crane said.

Webb has quite a few surgeries left. While he has some movement, his left arm probably will never be 100 percent again, but doctors think he'll be able to keep it.

“That's a hand from a brother to a brother right there,” Webb said.

“Thank you for saving my brother's life, man,” David's brother, Shannon, said.

“I feel like I've got some people now. I have a different outlook on life. I've been down on myself, down on other people, and it gives me hope for what I need to do in life,” Crane said.

The Webb family payed it forward to both Newton and Crane. Besides the arrangements they made, they say they’ve also made lifelong friendships.